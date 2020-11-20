traffic

Crash shuts down I-95 SB in Southwest Philadelphia for hours, 2 injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A two-car crash injured at least two people and shut down I-95 southbound in Southwest Philadelphia for hours.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday on the southbound lanes near Enterprise Avenue.

Chopper 6 over the accident site showed one vehicle crashed into the barrier.



Both vehicles were towed from the scene, with the second car being moved around 6:30 a.m.

Police said two people were injured and taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not released.

Traffic was backed up to the Walt Whitman Bridge.

I-95 reopened shortly before 7 a.m.
