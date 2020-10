EMBED >More News Videos A crash involving a school bus shut down I-95 and the Schuylkill Expressway.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Interstate 95 reopened in Chester County following a crash involving an ambulance and a school bus on Wednesday morning.The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. in the area of Chestnut Street in Chester.Officials said the school bus was unoccupied at the time of the crash.Police said the driver of the school bus as well as three members of the ambulance crew were injured. There is no word on the extent of those injuries.There is no word if any other vehicles were involved at this time.All lanes of I-95 reopened after about three hours.