Indego changes pass options, minimum age

Indego has announced new options and pricing adjustments for its bike share program in Philadelphia.

Beginning April 12th, Indego will offer $10 day passes, Indego30 $17 monthly passes, and Indego365 annual passes for $156 per year.

The Indego30 ACCESS and Flex Pass options are unchanged.

The updates "will support the continued growth of Philly's bike share program and will provide saving opportunities to Passholders who make Indego part of their daily routine," the company said.

Another change, the minimum age for riders will be lowered from 16 years old to 14 years old.

It is to "expand transit opportunities for high school students and their commute to and from school," Indego said.

