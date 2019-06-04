YEADON, Pa. (WPVI) -- Emergency crews are on the scene of where a driver crashed into a 7-Eleven store in Yeadon, Delaware County.
It happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Church Lane and Myra Avenue.
Multiple injuries have been reported. It's not clear on the extent of those injuries.
Officials say it appears the driver suffered a medical emergency.
Injuries reported after vehicle hits 7-Eleven in Delaware County
