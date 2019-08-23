Injuries reported in NJ Transit bus crash in Berlin

BERLIN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person was removed from a vehicle after being trapped for more than a half hour in a multi-vehicle crash in Berlin, Camden County.
It happened around 5:45 a.m. Friday on Cross Keys Road near New Freedom Road.
The crash involved an SUV and a New Jersey Transit Access Link bus.
At least two injuries have been reported.
Cross Keys Road between Watsontown and Turnersville is closed in both directions.
