Injuries reported in NJ Transit bus crash in Berlin

BERLIN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person was removed from a vehicle after being trapped for more than a half hour in a multi-vehicle crash in Berlin, Camden County.It happened around 5:45 a.m. Friday on Cross Keys Road near New Freedom Road.The crash involved an SUV and a New Jersey Transit Access Link bus.At least two injuries have been reported.Cross Keys Road between Watsontown and Turnersville is closed in both directions.