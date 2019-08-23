Traffic

Injuries reported in NJ Transit bus crash in Berlin

BERLIN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person was removed from a vehicle after being trapped for more than a half hour in a multi-vehicle crash in Berlin, Camden County.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. Friday on Cross Keys Road near New Freedom Road.

The crash involved an SUV and a New Jersey Transit Access Link bus.

At least two injuries have been reported.

Cross Keys Road between Watsontown and Turnersville is closed in both directions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficberlin boroughn.j. newsnew jersey transittrafficaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nanny cam captures burglar stealing from child's piggy bank as family sleeps
'Where do you park?': Bike lane battle brewing in South Philly
N.J. man accused of burning, suffocating girlfriend's 2-year-old child
Massive 26-pound cat 'BeeJay' looking for forever home
FBI takes down Nigerian fraudsters in $46M case
Police: Serial burglar targeting Spring Garden homes, injures couple
27 people injured after train derailment in Sacramento
Show More
Gloucester Township officer dragged by vehicle; 2 teens arrested
AccuWeather Alert: Not as hot, spotty showers today
Newborns dressed up as 'Wizard of Oz' characters at Pa. hospital
8th annual Diner en Blanc held on Boathouse Row
Hasbro to buy 'Peppa Pig' owner for $4M
More TOP STORIES News