Overturned tractor trailer!!! 295 SB before Exit 29 (WH Pike) all lanes blocked.#SouthJerseyTraffic pic.twitter.com/CaMJnH6BhY — TTWN Philadelphia (@TotalTrafficPHL) December 9, 2019

BARRINGTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A jack-knifed tractor trailer is blocking all lanes of 295 southbound before Exit 29 (White Horse Pike).Presently traffic is being detoured off 295 southbound at Exit 31.Officials suggest taking an alternate route.Some options are to use Kings Highway instead or exit I-295 at Route 73 and get on the New Jersey Turnpike.