Jackknifed tractor trailer blocks Wyoming Avenue in Feltonville

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A jackknifed tractor trailer is blocking traffic from traveling on Wyoming Avenue Thursday morning.It happened around 6:15 a.m. near the intersection of Wyoming Avenue and North Mascher Street in the Feltonville section.Officials said the driver was attempting a turn when the truck locked up.A tow truck was called to the scene, but delays are expected.Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.