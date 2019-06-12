Traffic

Jackknifed tractor-trailer causing backups on I-95 in Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) -- A tractor-trailer accident is causing major issues on I-95 on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on southbound I-95 just south of Route 141 in Delaware.

Police say a one person was injured in the accident. The driver was reportedly ejected from the door of the cab which opened when the truck impacted the guardrail.

Two left lanes of I-95 southbound are currently closed.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
