Juvenile seriously injured in Bucks County crash

NEWTOWN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --Police in Bucks County say a juvenile was seriously injured after a car crashed into a utility pole.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Swamp Road and Covered Bridge Trail in Newtown Township.
There is no word on how many people were in the car at the time of the crash or any other injuries.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
No further details have been released.
