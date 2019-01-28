TRAFFIC

Juvenile seriously injured in Bucks County crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Child injured after car hits utility pole in Bucks County: as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., January 27, 2019

NEWTOWN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Police in Bucks County say a juvenile was seriously injured after a car crashed into a utility pole.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Swamp Road and Covered Bridge Trail in Newtown Township.

There is no word on how many people were in the car at the time of the crash or any other injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

No further details have been released.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newscar crashchild injuredcrashaccidentNewtown Township (Bucks County)
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Man dies after crashing into utility pole, concrete wall in East Falls
Driver sought after deadly hit-and-run in Frankford
Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Vineland
Motorcyclist injured in Delaware crash
More Traffic
Top Stories
Waitress speaks out over anti-immigrant message on receipt
AccuWeather: Nice Winter Weather Today
Man in custody after Burlington barricade
Mo'ne Davis signs letter of intent with Hampton University
SAG Awards: 'Black Panther' wins top film honor
Multiple rescues from same icy pond prompts warning
Federal employees head back to work Monday
Iconic 30th Street Station flip board removed
Show More
Man suspected of killing 5 in Louisiana arrested in Virginia
Dozens gather for deportation rally in South Philly
South Jersey father, son invited to Temple basketball game to show importance of education
Woman shot while sitting in SUV in Southwest Philadelphia
Man hospitalized after being shot while leaving work in South Philadelphia
More News