Traffic

Lanes reopen after overturned truck on I-95 SB in Newport, Delaware

NEWPORT, Del. -- Delaware State Police were on the scene of where an overturned truck has slowed traffic in the southbound lanes of Interstate-95 in Newport.

It happened around 3:37 p.m. Friday.

There was heavy debris spilled from the truck on the roadway.

Interstate-95, south of Churchman's Road had only the shoulder lane open to traffic for several hours.

Around 8 p.m. the accident was cleared and lanes were reopened.

There is no word of any injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffictruck crashdel. news
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LGBTQ liaison for Philadelphia Sheriff's Office found dead
Dunkin' Donuts worker in NJ tests positive for hepatitis A
Protesters call for more action over police social media posts
Man arrested in series of small explosions in Northampton County
Officer investigating 7-Eleven robberies shoots suspect in Langhorne
West Point accident: Cadet killed identified as NJ man
Float commemorating 50th anniversary of Stonewall Riots in Pride Parade
Show More
ACCT Philly volunteers say conditions inside are deplorable
Water main break floods street in Fairhill
Bikers vandalize $30K rainbow crosswalk in Santa Fe LGBTQ community
#LETTIMWALK: Maine town comes to defense of teen denied graduation walk
Police: KOP man inappropriately touched girl while on ride
More TOP STORIES News