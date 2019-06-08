NEWPORT, Del. -- Delaware State Police were on the scene of where an overturned truck has slowed traffic in the southbound lanes of Interstate-95 in Newport.
It happened around 3:37 p.m. Friday.
There was heavy debris spilled from the truck on the roadway.
Interstate-95, south of Churchman's Road had only the shoulder lane open to traffic for several hours.
Around 8 p.m. the accident was cleared and lanes were reopened.
There is no word of any injuries.
Lanes reopen after overturned truck on I-95 SB in Newport, Delaware
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News