Philadelphia firefighters are battling a fire in the city's Port Richmond section Monday afternoon.The fire broke out near the intersection of Richmond and Louis Streets just after 4:30 p.m.Flames and smoke could be seen shooting into the air, several miles away.Originally officials planned to shut down I-95 in both directions but that roadway will remain open, as the wind has carried the smoke in the opposite direction. Officials have, however, shut down the Betsy Ross Bridge to eastbound traffic.------