EMBED >More News Videos Accident causes delays on I-76: Karen Rogers reports on Action News Mornings, June 12, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A crash has left a car pinned against the median by a tractor trailer on the Schuylkill Expressway Wednesday morning.It happened around 6:30 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the I-76 near Spring Garden Street.Chopper 6 was overhead as a black sedan could be seen pinned onto the concrete median by the truck.Pennsylvania State Police have responded to the accident.There have been no injuries reported.Officials said to expect major slowdowns as tow trucks work to clear the scene.