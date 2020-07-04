Man, 24, struck and killed in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A man died after being struck by a vehicle while walking across the road, Delaware State Police said.It happened around 11:39 p.m. Friday on the 900 block of South Heald Street in Wilmington.Police said the 24-year-old victim from Newark was attempting to cross the southbound lanes when he entered the path of the driver of a Chevy Tahoe. He was struck.The driver, a 45-year-old man from Wilmington, remained at the scene.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name at has not been released at this time.The driver, police said, was properly restrained and not injured.South Heald Street north of Rogers Road was closed for approximately two hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.