Traffic

Man, 24, struck and killed in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A man died after being struck by a vehicle while walking across the road, Delaware State Police said.

It happened around 11:39 p.m. Friday on the 900 block of South Heald Street in Wilmington.


Police said the 24-year-old victim from Newark was attempting to cross the southbound lanes when he entered the path of the driver of a Chevy Tahoe. He was struck.

The driver, a 45-year-old man from Wilmington, remained at the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name at has not been released at this time.


The driver, police said, was properly restrained and not injured.

South Heald Street north of Rogers Road was closed for approximately two hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficwilmingtonpedestrian killedcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Phillies pitcher dies in Utah plane crash
Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list
Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo win Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
AccuWeather: Hot And Humid Today
Multiple injuries in 2 Atlantic City Expressway crashes
Pedestrian killed after collision sends vehicle off road
Delco police sergeant fired over Facebook post controversy
Show More
Descendants of Declaration signers to tap Liberty Bell
Hand surgeon warns against trend toward fireworks at home
Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend tests positive for COVID-19
Penn State student dies of COVID-19 complications
19-year-old injured in hit-and-run on Broad Street
More TOP STORIES News