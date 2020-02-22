Traffic

28-year-old driver killed in head-on crash on Kelly Drive

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was killed in a head-on crash along Kelly Drive in the Fairmount Park section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday near Brewery Hill Drive.

Police said a driver crossed the center lane and struck another vehicle.

The 28-year-old male driver in the second vehicle was killed on impact, police said.

Two other people suffered injuries and were taken to Jefferson University Hospital in stable condition.

Kelly Drive was shut down for several hours while crews cleared the wreckage from the scene.

The identity of the 28-year-old victim has not been released.
