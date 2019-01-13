Man, 75, killed in vehicle crash in Delaware

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Talleyville, Delaware Saturday afternoon.It happened when a 21-year-old driver in a 2011 Nissan Altima was traveling westbound in the right lane of Silverside Road approaching the intersection with the Talleyville Shopping Center entrance. Police say a 75-year-old man driving a 2017 Nissan Altima and traveling eastbound on Silverside Road in the left lane when he turned into the path of the 2011 Nissan, causing the vehicles to collide.After impact, the engine compartment of 2011 briefly caught fire but was extinguished and did not cause any injuries to the occupants.The 75-year-old victim who was wearing a seatbelt was transported to the Christiana Hospital by Delaware State Police helicopter where he died from his injuries. Police say impairment on his behalf is undetermined at this time.The 21-year-old driver and an 18-year-old female passenger, who were both seatbelted were transported to the Wilmington Hospital with serious injuries. Police say impairment on his behalf is not being considered a factor in the collision.Silverside Road was closed for approximately 2.5 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.Anyone with information regarding the incident are asked to call 302-365-8483.------