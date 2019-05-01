Man accused of throwing objects, using machete in NJ road rage incident

SEWELL, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police say a man was taken into custody for allegedly throwing objects and using a machete on another motorist's vehicle in Washington Township, New Jersey.The accused is identified as 29-year-old Michael Roller of Sewell.The incident happened Monday after 5:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Sewell Road and Delsea Drive.A caller notified police that Roller was allegedly throwing objects from his vehicle at another motorist.That person said both vehicles had pulled into the parking lot of Heritage Dairy Store located at Hurffville Crosskeys Road and Delsea Drive.It was also reported that Roller was armed with a machete and was striking the victim's vehicle.He then fled into a neighboring residence and the victim retreated into the Heritage's store.When the officer arrived, Roller was located in the rear yard of a residence and taken into custody.Police say the weapon was also recovered.Roller is charged with bias intimidation, criminal mischief, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes and other charges.