TRAFFIC

Man clings to moving SUV in Massachusetts road rage episode caught on video

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC's Eva Pilgrim has details on a road rage episode in Massachusetts.

BOSTON --
State police say they were called to the Massachusetts Turnpike because a man was clinging to the hood of a moving SUV in an apparent road rage episode, some of which was caught on video .

Massachusetts State Police responded to Interstate 90 westbound in Weston on Friday, where witnesses had gotten the SUV to stop.

Police say that 37-year-old Mark Fitzgerald and 65-year-old Richard Kamrowski got into a minor crash, and that Kamrowski got onto Fitzgerald's SUV.

Police say Fitzgerald traveled at speeds as high as 70 miles per hour, stopping and accelerating when Kamrowski didn't get off.

Fitzgerald, of Lynn, is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and other violations. Kamrowski, of Framingham, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Kamrowski told WBZ-TV he was trying to keep Fitzgerald from leaving the scene.

It's unclear whether either man has a lawyer to speak for the. Neither was injured.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficroad rageu.s. & worldcaught on cameraMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Center City repairs at 20th & Chestnut to take weeks
Charter bus catches fire on New Jersey Turnpike
Juvenile seriously injured in Bucks County crash
Man dies after crashing into utility pole, concrete wall in East Falls
More Traffic
Top Stories
Waitress speaks out over anti-immigrant message on receipt
AccuWeather: Nice But Cold Today, Snow Tomorrow
Juvenile seriously injured in Bucks County crash
Murder charges likely after NYPD search Pa. landfill
Center City repairs at 20th & Chestnut to take weeks
Mo'ne Davis signs letter of intent with Hampton University
Resident: Havana looks like "a horror movie" after tornado
Deadline for Philadelphia charter school applications
Show More
SAG Awards: 'Black Panther' wins top film honor
Charter bus catches fire on New Jersey Turnpike
Federal workers return to work, shutdown ends for now
Another dog owner falls in icy pond trying to save pet
Man in custody after Burlington barricade
More News