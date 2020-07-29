Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A pedestrian is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.
It happened shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday along the 700 block of East Allegheny Avenue.
Police said a vehicle struck a 60-year-old man.
The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.
Police said the driver remained at the scene.
