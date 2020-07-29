Traffic

Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A pedestrian is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

It happened shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday along the 700 block of East Allegheny Avenue.

Police said a vehicle struck a 60-year-old man.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.
