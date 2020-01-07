Man dies after being hit by vehicle in New Castle, Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A 20-year-old man who was hit by a car in New Castle, Delaware on Tuesday morning has died.
Investigators say the victim was trying to cross Christiana Road, near Churchman's Road, just before 7 a.m. when he was hit.
The 50-year-old driver stayed at the scene.
Police say the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and not using the crosswalk at the time.
The victim has not yet been identified.
