WYOMISSING, Pa. (WPVI) --A man has died from the injuries he sustained in a pileup involving more than two dozen vehicles last week in Berks County.
The Berks County Coroner's Office tells Action News that Alan L. Ernst, 69, died as a result of the crash.
The crash happened on the afternoon of January 30 on Route 222 in Wyomissing, Pa.
Approximately 27 vehicles collided just as a snow squall hit the region.
Ernst's exact cause of death has not yet been released.
Ernst was one of nine people taken to Reading Hospital after the crash, according to WFMZ-TV. More than a dozen others were evaluated by first responders on the scene.
