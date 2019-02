A man has died from the injuries he sustained in a pileup involving more than two dozen vehicles last week in Berks County.The Berks County Coroner's Office tells Action News that Alan L. Ernst, 69, died as a result of the crash.The crash happened on the afternoon of January 30 on Route 222 in Wyomissing, Pa.Approximately 27 vehicles collided just as a snow squall hit the region.Ernst's exact cause of death has not yet been released.Ernst was one of nine people taken to Reading Hospital after the crash, according to WFMZ-TV. More than a dozen others were evaluated by first responders on the scene.-----