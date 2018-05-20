TRAFFIC

Man ejected from car, run over on Roosevelt Expressway

EMBED </>More Videos

Man ejected, run over on Roosevelt Expressway. Gray Hall reports during Action News at Noon on May 20, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A man was killed after being ejected from his vehicle and then run over by another driver on the Roosevelt Expressway in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.

The multi-vehicle crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of US 1 from I-76 West.

Police say the impact of the crash ejected the 31-year-old man from his car. He was then struck by another vehicle that was traveling behind him.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital by medics where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries have been reported.

All lanes of Route 1 northbound were blocked for hours as crews investigated. The scene was cleared around 11:45 a.m.

Earlier reports from officials said the victim's age was 40; updated information corrected his age to 31.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newsaccidentcrashSchuylkill ExpresswayRoosevelt Boulevardtraffic
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
SUV crashes into home in Burlington County; driver tested for DUI
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
Truck hits downed tree on Pa. Turnpike, 6 more crashes follow
Water main break flooded road in Havertown, Delaware Co.
Motorcyclist injured, driver overturns in 2 N.J. crashes
More traffic
TRAFFIC
SUV crashes into home in Burlington County; driver tested for DUI
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
Truck hits downed tree on Pa. Turnpike, 6 more crashes follow
Toddlers survive alone for days after car wreck kills mother
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
More Traffic
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News