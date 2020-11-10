Traffic

Man filling vehicle with gas killed by hit-and-run driver in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man as he filled up his gas tank along the side of the road.

It happened around 7 p.m. Monday on the 7500 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police said the 37-year-old victim was pouring gasoline in his tan Nissan SUV when he was struck by the driver of a black Acura.

Police said the driver of the Acura fled the scene.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Anyone with any information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call police.
