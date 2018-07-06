TRAFFIC

Man indicted after crash that killed father, 4 daughters in Townsend, Delaware

Family of 1 adult, 4 children killed in Townsend, Delaware crash. Maggie Kent reports during Action News Mornings on July 7, 2018.

TOWNSEND, Del. (WPVI) --
Court records show a man involved in a head-on Delaware crash that killed five members of a New Jersey family has been indicted.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports 45-year-old Alvin Hubbard III of East New Market, Maryland was indicted by a grand jury Monday on five counts of second-degree vehicular homicide, three counts of vehicular assault and other offenses.

Pictured from left to right: Audie Trinidad, Danna, Kaitlyn, Melissa, Allison



The family was returning from a trip to Ocean City, Maryland in July, when a pickup driven by Hubbard crossed a median and hit their minivan.

The family's matriarch, Mary Rose Ballocanag, survived. Her husband Audie Trinidad of Teaneck, New Jersey, and their four daughters died in the crash.

It's unclear if Hubbard has a lawyer who could comment.

Vigil held for father and 4 daughters killed in Delaware crash. Cefaan Kim reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on July 7, 2018.

Chopper 6 over multi-fatal crash in Townsend, Delaware on July 7, 2018.

News conference on crash that killed 5 in Townsend, Delaware on July 6, 2018.



