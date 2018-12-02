Man killed in hit and run in Rhawnhurst

RHAWNHURST (WPVI) --A hit and run driver has killed a man on a street in the Rhawnhurst section of Philadelphia.
The Action Cam was at the scene on Bustleton Avenue and Stanwood Street.
Witnesses told police the man appeared to be staggering before the accident.
Police are trying to determine if one or two cars hit the victim.
Investigators are looking at surveillance video in the area to try to determine the make and model of the vehicles.
