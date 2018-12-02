TRAFFIC

Man killed in hit and run in Rhawnhurst

EMBED </>More Videos

Man killed in hit and run in Rhawnhurst. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 2, 2018.

RHAWNHURST (WPVI) --
A hit and run driver has killed a man on a street in the Rhawnhurst section of Philadelphia.

The Action Cam was at the scene on Bustleton Avenue and Stanwood Street.

Witnesses told police the man appeared to be staggering before the accident.

Police are trying to determine if one or two cars hit the victim.

Investigators are looking at surveillance video in the area to try to determine the make and model of the vehicles.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newshit and run
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run in Langhorne
Bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle in Franklin Township
Vehicle hits barrier, flips on Route 70 in Evesham Township
Car catches fire after hitting utility pole in Haverford Township
More Traffic
Top Stories
Police: Three bodies found inside a house in Tioga-Nicetown
Jim Gardner speaks with President George H.W. Bush prior to 2006 Liberty Medal
Man arrested for allegedly causing explosion in West Philadelphia apartment
President George H.W. Bush speaks to Cheltenham High School class of 1989
Funeral plans for President George H.W. Bush released
3 arrested after body found wrapped in blood-soaked carpet
Man hospitalized following shooting in North Philadelphia
George H.W. Bush: Full coverage of Bush 41's life, legacy
Show More
Suspect sought for leaving hate messages in Philadelphia
Vehicle hits barrier, flips on Route 70 in Evesham Township
Social media reacts to the death of former Pres. George H.W. Bush
Burglar steals from sleeping nuns in Chester County
Philadelphia SPCA investigating 3 cases of animal cruelty in 24 hours
More News