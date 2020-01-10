Traffic

Man killed, woman injured after being hit by 2 vehicles in Tioga-Nicetown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was killed and a woman was injured when they were struck by two vehicles in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday on Hunting Park Avenue and 19th Street.

Police said the man, in his 30s, and the woman, in her 20s, were crossing the street when they were hit by an eastbound Nissan and then a westbound Honda.

The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The woman suffered two broken legs. She is listed as stable at Temple.

Witnesses told police the two drivers had a green light.

Both drivers remained at the scene.
