Man killed, woman injured after being struck by vehicle in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Two pedestrians were struck by an SUV at the Jersey Shore Friday night.
Ocean City police tell Action News that one of the victims has died.
He was a 47-year-old man from Lansdale, Montgomery County.
His name has not been released.
The 40-year-old woman who was also struck at 8th and Bay Avenue is now out of the hospital.
At this point, authorities have not charged the 48-year-old woman from Woodbine, Cape May County who was driving the SUV.
