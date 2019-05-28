Man killed, woman injured after being struck by vehicle in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- One pedestrian was killed and another was injured when they were struck by a driver at the Jersey Shore on Friday night.It happened around 5:30 p.m. at 8th Street and Bay Avenue in Ocean City.Police said a 47-year-old man from Lansdale, Montgomery County died from his injuries.His name has not been released.The second pedestrian, a 40-year-old woman, was treated and released from the hospital.The driver of the striking vehicle, described as a 48-year-old woman from Woodbine, New Jersey, has not been charged at this time.Thee Ocean City Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit and the Ocean City Police Department's Detective Bureau with assistance from the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office's Fatal Accident Investigation Unit are investigating.