1 killed, 1 injured in crash on Ben Franklin Parkway

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash on the Ben Franklin Parkway in Center City Philadelphia.It happened around 4:20 a.m. Friday at 20th Street and the Parkway near the Franklin Institute.The Action Cam on the scene showed a car struck a pole along the Parkway.Police said a man and woman were inside the vehicle.One person was trapped and had to be rescued.Police said the man died from his injuries. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.The crash has caused restrictions on the Parkway in both directions between 20th and Vine streets.A cause of the crash is under investigation.