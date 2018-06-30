Man pays parking ticket after 44 years

Usually, if you get a parking ticket, you want to pay it off as soon as you can, unless you're an anonymous person who waited 44 years to pay off their ticket."It's addressed, of course, to the police department, with the return address of, "Feeling guilty, Wayward Road, Anytown, Ca.," said Police Chief Michael Combs in Minersville, Pennsylvania.Inside, a parking ticket that was issued in Schuylkill County from 1974.Chief Combs says the ticket was for a car with Ohio plates.Back then, the department didn't have the technology to keep track of out-of-state cars.The returned ticket also came with a note."Dear PD, I've been carrying this ticket around for 40 plus years, always intending to pay. Forgive me if I don't give you my info. With respect, Dave," the note read.Since that ticket was written in the 70s, it was only for two dollars.The chief says the person who paid it was kind enough to add three dollars in interest.------