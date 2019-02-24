Man, woman hurt after car flips over on Schuylkill Expressway

A man and woman are in the hospital after their car flipped over on the Schuylkill Expressway.It happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on I-76 east between Montgomery and Girard avenues.Police say the driver lost control of the car. The vehicle ended up landing on its roof.The man and woman in the car, both in their 20s, are in stable condition.Pennsylvania State Police are trying to determine why the car went out of control.-----