A mattress is on fire on I-95 SB. You can't make this stuff up. @6abc#6abctraffic pic.twitter.com/d9TzkIki09 — Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) May 10, 2018

It was an unusual sight on I-95 in Philadelphia during the Thursday morning commute.A mattress lying on the highway caught fire on I-95 southbound by Penn's Landing toward the Walt Whitman Bridge.Firefighters were called to the scene shortly before 6 a.m. They were able to extinguish the fire a short time later.Traffic was backed up as crews cleared the scene.There is no word on how the mattress got on I-95 or caught fire.------