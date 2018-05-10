TRAFFIC

Mattress catches fire on I-95 by Penn's Landing in Philadelphia

Mattress catches fire on I-95. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on May 10, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It was an unusual sight on I-95 in Philadelphia during the Thursday morning commute.

A mattress lying on the highway caught fire on I-95 southbound by Penn's Landing toward the Walt Whitman Bridge.


Firefighters were called to the scene shortly before 6 a.m. They were able to extinguish the fire a short time later.

Traffic was backed up as crews cleared the scene.

There is no word on how the mattress got on I-95 or caught fire.

