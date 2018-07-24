Media/Elwyn line service suspended due to crash

Outbound service on the Media/Elwyn Regional Rail line has been suspended due to a crash in Southwest Philadelphia.It happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday at 49th Street and Kingsessing Avenue.Action News is told a van involved in the crash went off the roadway and landed against a utility pole near the train tracks, resulting in downed wires at the 49th Street Station.Inbound service is experiencing delays of up to 30 minutes.SEPTA says passengers from Secane to 49th Street should board trains from the inbound platform------