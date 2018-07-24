TRAFFIC

Media/Elwyn line service suspended due to crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Crash affects Media/Elywn Line. Matt Pellman reports during Action News Mornings on July 24, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Outbound service on the Media/Elwyn Regional Rail line has been suspended due to a crash in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday at 49th Street and Kingsessing Avenue.

Action News is told a van involved in the crash went off the roadway and landed against a utility pole near the train tracks, resulting in downed wires at the 49th Street Station.

Inbound service is experiencing delays of up to 30 minutes.

SEPTA says passengers from Secane to 49th Street should board trains from the inbound platform

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newsSEPTAtrafficaccidentcrashSouthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Truck crashes on westbound Pennsylvania Turnpike
Minivan crashes into Philadelphia police vehicle
Route 422 eastbound reopens after crash
Paoli-Thorndale regional rail line suspended due to down trees, wires
More Traffic
Top Stories
Phillies fans give Chase Utley standing ovation
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish snacks
Officials: Mom killed in N.J. house collapse shielded teen daughter
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in Delaware County
Oh baby! Phillies fan makes great catch while holding child
Carson Wentz shows honeymoon photos, matching tattoos
Search for daughter who went missing while jogging is 'excruciating,' mom says
AccuWeather: Very Humid, More Spotty Downpours Today
Show More
Hersheypark set to reopen Tuesday following flooding
Made in America to remain on Ben Franklin Parkway
Greek wildfires kill 50; hugging bodies found near beach
Man arrested for exercising naked at Planet Fitness
Fire at vacant building spreads to Trenton home
More News