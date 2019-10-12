Mercedes rolls over in Southwest Philadelphia, 2 injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were seriously injured in a crash in Southwest Philadelphia.
Police said the driver of a Mercedes lost control along Tinicum Island Road just after 6 a.m. Saturday.
The car rolled over onto the roof.
One person was ejected and another remained trapped inside the vehicle.
Firefighters worked to free the trapped victim.
Both victims, said to be a man and woman in their 50s, were taken to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released.
