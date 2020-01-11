Traffic

Minivan collides with truck in Port Richmond, driver critical

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver is in extremely critical condition following a crash in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia.

Authorities said a van collided head on with a semi-truck on Aramingo Avenue near Delaware Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

The driver of the van was trapped inside for nearly 30 minutes before being rushed to the hospital.

Police are working to determine what caused the crash.
