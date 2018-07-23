TRAFFIC

Minivan crashes into Philadelphia police vehicle

Minivan plows into police SUV. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 23, 2018.

JUNIATA (WPVI) --
Two Philadelphia police officers were involved in a crash in the city's Juniata section.

Authorities say a minivan plowed into the passenger side of their police vehicle at 2 a.m. Monday at K Street and East Erie Avenue.

The officers were on a routine patrol when the crash happened. They were not seriously injured.

The van then crashed into a light pole.

Police say the driver of the striking van did not have a license.

