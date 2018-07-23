Minivan crashes into Philadelphia police vehicle

JUNIATA (WPVI) --Two Philadelphia police officers were involved in a crash in the city's Juniata section.
Authorities say a minivan plowed into the passenger side of their police vehicle at 2 a.m. Monday at K Street and East Erie Avenue.
The officers were on a routine patrol when the crash happened. They were not seriously injured.
The van then crashed into a light pole.
Police say the driver of the striking van did not have a license.
