Minivan with woman, 3 kids crashes in Aston Township

ASTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At least one person was injured when a minivan with children inside crashed into a utility pole in Delaware County.

It happened on the 900 block of Tryens Road in Aston Township just before 6 p.m. Friday.

Police said the driver lost control of the minivan, traveled off the road and hit the pole

A female driver and three children were inside at the time.

Investigators said woman suffered a head injury.

It's not clear if any of the children were injured.
