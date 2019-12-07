ASTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At least one person was injured when a minivan with children inside crashed into a utility pole in Delaware County.
It happened on the 900 block of Tryens Road in Aston Township just before 6 p.m. Friday.
Police said the driver lost control of the minivan, traveled off the road and hit the pole
A female driver and three children were inside at the time.
Investigators said woman suffered a head injury.
It's not clear if any of the children were injured.
Minivan with woman, 3 kids crashes in Aston Township
