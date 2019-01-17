U.S. & WORLD

Mom outraged over court-ordered apology by driver who hit her son

Mom outraged over court-ordered apology by driver who hit her son. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 430 p.m. on January 17, 2019.

A 10-year-old kid riding his bike was hit by an SUV in upstate New York.

The child, Julian Moore is okay.

As punishment, the judge made the driver of the SUV write Julian a court-ordered apology.

This is what Doug Lamb, the driver wrote:

"Dear Julian, I'm very sorry that you rode into the side of the car I was driving.
More importantly, I am glad you didn't need to be treated by the attending ambulance on the day of the incident."

Julian's mother is furious that he's blaming her son.
Police say Lamb had taken off before they got to the scene.

He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury and a misdemeanor.

Julian says it's not the apology he was looking for and he feels "really upset and insulted."

