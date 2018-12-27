EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4976685" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police looking to ID owner of unique emblem found at hit-and-run. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on December 27, 2018.

A heartbroken mother is talking only to Action News after her beloved son was killed in a hit and run in Delaware.Investigators say 32-year-old Bryan Lott of Philadelphia was struck and killed around 9 p.m. Monday on Centre Road, just south of Lancaster Pike, in Greenville.Police say a car traveling northbound hit two people from behind while they were walking within the right turn lane.The second victim, a 37-year-old man, was thrown into a ditch and refused medical treatment.Thursday night, police say there was something discovered at the scene that people who know the driver may recognize, and they are asking for the public's help.Bryan Lott's mother spoke to Action News."Why would you kill my son knowing you hit him like a deer then flee the scene," said Darcell Lott of Upper Darby.She is pleading for the driver responsible for the hit-and-run that killed her son to surrender."I thought I was in a dream today. I picked out his casket, it didn't seem real," said Darcell.Thursday night, police want people to get a look at a distinct emblem recovered at the scene.They think it was attached to the vehicle they are looking for.Other parts found at the scene lead investigators to believe the vehicle is a dark gray Mazda three sedan, possibly made between 2011 and 2017.If someone recognizes the emblem it could be the key to solving the case.Lott's mother says she keeps thinking about her son's final moments.She already lost a son at three months old.Bryan Lott leaves behind an older brother, whose birthday is today."I know he doesn't know what hit him. Just turn yourself in. You killed a family, you didn't just kill him, you killed me too," said Darcell.------