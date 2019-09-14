PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash in the Fairmount Park section of Philadelphia.
It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday on Montgomery Drive near Belmont Mansion Drive.
Police said the motorcycle collided with another vehicle.
The impact of the crash ejected the motorcyclist from his bike.
He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
Motorcyclist critically injured after Fairmount Park crash
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More