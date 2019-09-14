Traffic

Motorcyclist critically injured after Fairmount Park crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash in the Fairmount Park section of Philadelphia.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday on Montgomery Drive near Belmont Mansion Drive.

Police said the motorcycle collided with another vehicle.

The impact of the crash ejected the motorcyclist from his bike.

He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficphilly newsmotorcycle accidentaccidentmotorcyclescrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 killed, 1 critically injured in Plymouth Township head-on crash
DIRECTV, AT&T subscribers could soon lose ABC, ESPN
Part of Schuylkill Expressway EB closed all weekend for roadwork
Philly's salt warning rule takes effect at chain restaurants
Text message sent to wrong number leads to act of kindness
Former football coach accused of having sex with student
76ers unveil statue honoring NBA legend Charles Barkley
Show More
Shooting in Wilmington leaves 2 men dead
Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison in admissions scandal
Crack the new Oreo flavor mystery and win $50,000
Drexel Hill residents upset road safety upgrades haven't happened
2019 a record year for New Jersey bald eagle population
More TOP STORIES News