Motorcyclist in critical condition after collision on Broad Street

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash on Broad Street in North Philadelphia.

Police said the motorcyclist struck the rear passenger door of a BMW at the intersection of Broad and Norris streets shortly after midnight Saturday.

The impact of the crash ejected the motorcyclist from the bike.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital with multiple broken bones in his legs and arms.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.
