Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car that was allegedly drag racing

Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car that was allegedly drag racing. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on August 5, 2018.

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist who collided with a driver who was allegedly drag racing.

The Action Cam was on the scene at Brewster Avenue, near 76th street in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police say two cars were drag racing westbound on Brewster at about 1 a.m. Sunday when a motorcyclist heading in the opposite direction collided with one of the cars.

The motorcyclist was killed instantly.

The other driver sped off.

Police are now searching for that driver.

