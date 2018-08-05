TRAFFIC

Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car that was allegedly street racing

EMBED </>More Videos

Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car that was allegedly street racing. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on August 5, 2018.

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A motorcyclist has died after police say he collided with a vehicle that may have been involved in a street race in Southwest Philadelphia.

The crash happened at Brewster Avenue near 76th Street around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police say two vehicles were street racing when the motorcyclist was hit head-on by one of the vehicles.

The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle that hit the motorcycle is being questioned by police.

They say the driver of the second vehicle involved in the apparent street race fled from the scene.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newsmotorcycle accidentdrag racing
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
3 hospitalized after collision in North Philadelphia
Jackknifed tractor-trailer causes traffic problems on I-295 in Cherry Hill
Multi-vehicle crash involving school bus on Roosevelt Blvd.
Truck carrying paper products overturns in Camden County
More Traffic
Top Stories
Police: Nurse stabbed by woman trying to stab sick father
New Mexico sheriff: Compound searched, 11 kids removed
8-year-old dies after mistaking meth for breakfast cereal
1 person injured after shots were fired at Philadelphia block party
Police investigate triple shooting in Germantown
Man critical after being shot in Kensington
3 hospitalized after collision in North Philadelphia
Trump rips LeBron James' smarts hours before rally in Ohio
Show More
Brian Dawkins inducted into the Hall of Fame
Man dies after being shot 5 times in Olney
DA: Suspect lights self on fire after brutal murder
Pilot survives rough landing in Burlington County
Neighbor rescues 3 people from Washington Township house fire
More News