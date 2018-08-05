Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car that was allegedly street racing

A motorcyclist has died after police say he collided with a vehicle that may have been involved in a street race in Southwest Philadelphia.The crash happened at Brewster Avenue near 76th Street around 1 a.m. Sunday.Police say two vehicles were street racing when the motorcyclist was hit head-on by one of the vehicles.The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene.Police say the driver of the vehicle that hit the motorcycle is being questioned by police.They say the driver of the second vehicle involved in the apparent street race fled from the scene.------