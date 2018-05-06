TRAFFIC

Motorcyclist killed after hitting pothole in Penn's Landing

Motorcyclist killed in I-95 crash. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on May 6, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A motorcyclist was killed after a crash involving a pothole in Penn's Landing.

Pennsylvania State Police say it happened around 5:25 p.m. Saturday on northbound I-95 under the Ben Franklin Bridge.

Investigators say the biker lost control after hitting a pothole then a guardrail.

The 23-year-old victim from Collegeville, Pa. was taken to the hospital with severe head injuries.

Authorities say he later died of his injuries.

His identity has not been released.

Motorcyclist crashes after hitting pothole in Penn's Landing. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 5, 2018.



