Motorcyclist killed in crash on Girard Avenue

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist overnight.
The incident occurred on the 3600 block of Girard Avenue in the city's Mantua section around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police tell Action News that the motorcycle slammed into an SUV as it traveled north on Girard, and was attempting to make a left onto the ramp for the Schuylkill Expressway.
The impact threw the 34-year-old man from the motorcycle.
He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he died from his injuries a short time later.
Police have no released his identity.
