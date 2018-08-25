TRAFFIC

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Girard Avenue

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Girard Avenue. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on August 25, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist overnight.

The incident occurred on the 3600 block of Girard Avenue in the city's Mantua section around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police tell Action News that the motorcycle slammed into an SUV as it traveled north on Girard, and was attempting to make a left onto the ramp for the Schuylkill Expressway.

The impact threw the 34-year-old man from the motorcycle.

He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he died from his injuries a short time later.

Police have no released his identity.

