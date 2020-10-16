38-year-old killed in motorcycle crash in Oxford Circle

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 38-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in the Oxford Circle section of Philadelphia.
Police say the motorcyclist lost control around 8:24 p.m. Thursday at East Cheltenham Avenue and Rutland Street.
The view from Chopper 6 showed police investigating with the man's blue Yamaha motorcycle still on the scene.
Medics rushed him to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
The man's identity has not been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
