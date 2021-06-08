Multi-vehicle crash, hazmat shuts down I-95 NB in New Castle County, Del.

NEWPORT, Delaware (WPVI) -- A multi-vehicle crash and hazmat incident has shut down I-95 northbound in New Castle County, Delaware.The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday on the northbound lanes of the highway near Airport Road in Newport.Sky 6 showed traffic jammed on I-95 at Route 1 near the Christiana Mall in Newark.The crash involved a tractor-trailer and a number of other vehicles.One of the vehicles was carrying organic chemicals, which created fumes.I-95 northbound is blocked heading toward to the Delaware Memorial Bridge or heading up to Wilmington.Drivers are exiting off Route 273 and to detour onto Route 13.Delaware State Police issued the following traffic advisory:"Delaware State Police is issuing a traffic advisory for I-95 northbound and southbound in the area Route 141. The roadway will be closed for an extended period due to a crash involving hazmat material spilled on the roadway. Motorists should seek alternate routes of travel."The road closure is anticipated to be lengthy, with no estimated time for a re-opening.The Action Cam on the scene showed firefighters pulling at least one person from the wreckage. That person was placed on a stretcher and taken to an ambulance.