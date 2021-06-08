Traffic

Multi-vehicle crash, hazmat shuts down I-95 NB in New Castle County, Del.

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Multi-vehicle crash, hazmat shuts down I-95 in Delaware

NEWPORT, Delaware (WPVI) -- A multi-vehicle crash and hazmat incident has shut down I-95 northbound in New Castle County, Delaware.

The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday on the northbound lanes of the highway near Airport Road in Newport.

Sky 6 showed traffic jammed on I-95 at Route 1 near the Christiana Mall in Newark.

The crash involved a tractor-trailer and a number of other vehicles.

One of the vehicles was carrying organic chemicals, which created fumes.

I-95 northbound is blocked heading toward to the Delaware Memorial Bridge or heading up to Wilmington.

Drivers are exiting off Route 273 and to detour onto Route 13.

Delaware State Police issued the following traffic advisory:

"Delaware State Police is issuing a traffic advisory for I-95 northbound and southbound in the area Route 141. The roadway will be closed for an extended period due to a crash involving hazmat material spilled on the roadway. Motorists should seek alternate routes of travel."

The road closure is anticipated to be lengthy, with no estimated time for a re-opening.

The Action Cam on the scene showed firefighters pulling at least one person from the wreckage. That person was placed on a stretcher and taken to an ambulance.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficdelawarei 95tractor trailercrash
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Widespread outage brings down websites worldwide
Philly leaders to discuss $100M proposal to combat violence
Daryl Morey, Philadelphia 76ers each fined $75K for Stephen Curry tweet
Amazon Sidewalk begins sharing internet today | What to know
Longest serving Philly teacher retiring after 47 years
AccuWeather: Our 1st heat wave rolls on
Gunman kills man inside store; woman hit by stray bullet: Police
Show More
Primary day in New Jersey | Find your polling place
Murphy says he plans to close NJ's only women's prison
Man, 36, critical after shooting inside Philly home
Report details sweeping failures around Jan. 6 attack
'Bachelorette' Katie makes some big connections on night 1
More TOP STORIES News