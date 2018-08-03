TRAFFIC

Multi-vehicle crash involving school bus on Roosevelt Boulevard

EMBED </>More Videos

Chopper 6: Multi-vehicle crash on Roosevelt Boulevard on August 3, 2018.

SOMERTON (WPVI) --
At least one person was carried away on a stretcher after a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus on the Roosevelt Boulevard in the Somerton section of Philadelphia.

Police and fire crews were called around 7:35 a.m. Friday in the outer drive of the Boulevard northbound near Haldeman Avenue.
EMBED More News Videos

Multi-vehicle crash on Roosevelt Boulevard. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on August 3, 2018.



Chopper 6 over the scene showed three vehicles backed into one another, with the school bus in front.

One woman could be seen being taken away by medics on a stretcher and into an awaiting ambulance.

There is no word if there were children on the bus or if anyone else was injured.

All lanes were reopened just before 9 a.m.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newstrafficschool busschool bus accidentcrashaccidentRoosevelt Boulevard
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Truck carrying paper products overturns in Camden County
Second passenger dies after dump truck, SUV collide in Burlington County
Motorcyclist killed in Delaware crash
Beams left on Ben Franklin Bridge cause traffic jam
More Traffic
Top Stories
Woman stabbed, run over in Whitemarsh Twp., suspect armed & dangerous
Officials: 2 boys placed black doll hanging from noose as prank
Amber Alert: Girl abducted from Reagan National Airport
Father missing after canoe tips over in Delaware River
Man shot at close range in Juniata Park
Suspect surrenders in triple shooting that killed teen
Chester officer uses body to shield family from gunfire
AccuWeather: Still Very Humid, Drenching Thunderstorms Today and Tonight
Show More
Glenn Jacobs, WWE's Kane, wins mayor's race in Tennessee
Sparks fly after firework thrown at bar patio
Truck carrying paper products overturns in Camden County
Prosecutors weigh charges in deadly dog attack
Mother of Center City stabbing victim: I was manipulated by D.A.
More News