UPPER MERION TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --Route 422 eastbound was shut down for part of Wednesday following a crash during the snowstorm.
The crash happened late Wednesday morning between Trooper Road and Route 23.
Tow trucks removing disabled vehicles from U.S. 422 East just after Trooper Road before police can reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/Q1DPhtFK84— 511PA Philadelphia (@511PAPhilly) February 20, 2019
There was no immediate word on injuries.
The view from traffic cameras showed poor visibility and snow on the roadway.
