Multi-vehicle crash on Route 422 in Upper Merion Township cleared

Crash shuts down Route 422 eastbound in Upper Merion. Karen Rogers reports during Action News at 12pm on February 20, 2019.

UPPER MERION TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Route 422 eastbound was shut down for part of Wednesday following a crash during the snowstorm.

The crash happened late Wednesday morning between Trooper Road and Route 23.


There was no immediate word on injuries.

The view from traffic cameras showed poor visibility and snow on the roadway.

For the latest traffic conditions, check 6abc.com/Traffic.

