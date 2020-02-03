Traffic

Multi-vehicle crash shuts down portion of I-95 in Newark, Delaware

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A portion of I-95 in Delaware is closed due to a tractor trailer crash Monday morning.

It happened just before 10 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95, in the area of the Otts Chapel Road overpass.

Officials said I-95 southbound is closed and is expected to be shut down for some time.

There is no word on if there are any injuries.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
