Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Roosevelt Blvd. Extension, 2 rescued

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Two people had to be rescued following a multi-vehicle crash that has shut down a portion of the Roosevelt Boulevard Extension.

It happened around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday on the northbound lanes of Route 1, also known as the Roosevelt Expressway, at Ridge Avenue in the East Falls section of Philadelphia.


Authorities say a tractor trailer was traveling southbound when the driver lost control and ended up hitting the center median near the Schuylkill Expressway.

The crash also involved four other vehicles.

Crews rescued the driver of the tractor trailer and the driver of another vehicle who were trapped. They were both taken to the hospital for treatment.

The tractor trailer, which is also blocking the northbound lanes, was also leaking fuel.

Crews brought in a crane to lift up the tractor trailer as the roadway remained blocked around 8:30 a.m.

