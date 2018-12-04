Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Roosevelt Blvd. Extension, 2 rescued

HEADS UP: Major accident on Roosevelt blvd extensión closed off on SB lanes btwn 9th and 76 and NB getting off of 76. Truck and car involved with large area of debris. Two people taken to hospital, conditions unknown. Avoid area @6abc pic.twitter.com/82CR0VfgaX — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) December 4, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4828360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Multi-vehicle crash on Roosevelt Boulevard Expressway. Matt Pellman reports during Action News Mornings on December 4, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4828000" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Truck crash shuts down Roosevelt Boulevard Expressway. Matt Pellman reports during Action News Mornings on December 4, 2018.

Two people had to be rescued following a multi-vehicle crash that has shut down a portion of the Roosevelt Boulevard Extension.It happened around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday on the northbound lanes of Route 1, also known as the Roosevelt Expressway, at Ridge Avenue in the East Falls section of Philadelphia.Authorities say a tractor trailer was traveling southbound when the driver lost control and ended up hitting the center median near the Schuylkill Expressway.The crash also involved four other vehicles.Crews rescued the driver of the tractor trailer and the driver of another vehicle who were trapped. They were both taken to the hospital for treatment.The tractor trailer, which is also blocking the northbound lanes, was also leaking fuel.Crews brought in a crane to lift up the tractor trailer as the roadway remained blocked around 8:30 a.m.------